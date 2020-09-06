x
crime

St. Johns County deputy arrested for domestic shooting incident in Ponte Vedra

SJSO says sometime before 10:15 p.m., the off-duty deputy got into a domestic-related argument, garnered a pistol and began shooting.
siren

An off-duty St. Johns County deputy was arrested in Ponte Vedra Monday night after a verbal argument escalated to a shooting, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

SJSO says sometime before 10:15 p.m., the off-duty deputy got into a domestic-related argument at a home, garnered a pistol and began shooting.

The deputy reportedly struck a victim in the lower extremities and they were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They have since been discharged, according to SJSO.

The deputy is currently in jail for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. His official identity and mug shot has not been released.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this incident but results of an official blood alcohol test have not yet come back.

