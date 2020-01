The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who they say tried to commit fraud last week.

Deputies say on Jan. 17, the woman entered a wireless phone store located along CR 210 and allegedly attempted to obtain $2683.80 worth of merchandise by using a fake ID and another customer’s information.

If you know who this person may be or any information regarding the incident, you're asked to contact Deputy R. Hagley at rhagley@sjso.org.