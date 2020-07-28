St. Johns County deputies looking for two in reported 'K1' scam

The suspect instructed the cashier to hit the “K1” button on the register claiming it would clear out the transaction.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two individuals who they say used a scam technique to steal over $3,000.

Deputies say on July 21, the pictured suspects entered the Walmart located at 845 Durbin Pavilion Drive and conducted a “K1” scam. The suspects made small talk with the cashier and informed her he used to work at Walmart. While the male suspect was “paying” for the items with a card, the transaction would not go through.

The suspect(s) instructed the cashier to hit the “K1” button on the register claiming it would clear out the transaction, but in reality, would complete the transaction as if paid in cash.

Due to the technique used, deputies say the suspects were able to conduct a total of five transactions resulting in a total theft of $3,243.98.

After conducting the theft, the suspects left the area in the suspect vehicle above. The suspect vehicle is a 2013 Audi A4 bearing a Michigan tag EFV5654.