St. Johns County deputies looking for suspects in gas station break-in

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is looking for the below-pictured vehicle after a gas station was broken into on April 30.

Deputies said a suspect dressed in all black used bolt cutters to break into the lock located on the front door of the Sunoco gas station on 10095 US-1 south.

After entering the business, the suspect broke the protective glass of the "Key Master" vending machine and took all of the cash and items found in the machine, deputies said.

The suspects' vehicle was last seen traveling south on US-1, deputies said. The vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored Nissan Rogue, possibly a 2017-2019 model.