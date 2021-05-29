St. Johns County authorities searching for burglary suspect

Justin Jatarius Milton, 18, is believed to be involved with multiple burglaries in the Osage Road area, according to the sheriff's office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect they believe to be connected to several burglaries early Saturday morning in St. Augustine.

There are three other suspects in the investigation already in custody, the sheriff's office said.