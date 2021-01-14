St. Johns County attorney arrested for accepting Adderall in exchange for services, FDLE says

Officers said 33-year old Michael Stover received about 60 pills with a cumulative weight of five grams.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County criminal defense attorney has been arrested on a drug charge after being accused of accepting prescription amphetamine Adderall in exchange for legal services.

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, with assistance from the Tri-County Narcotics Task Force and the Florida Highway Patrol, arrested Michael Stover, 33, on Thursday.

FDLE and the Task Force investigators recently received reports that Stover was requesting and receiving drugs as a payment for his services.

During the investigation, officers observed Stover meeting with a person where he received Adderall pills, FDLE said in a news release.

Officers said he received about 60 pills with a cumulative weight of five grams.

Based on the evidence, Stover was booked into the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on one count of the purchase of Adderall.