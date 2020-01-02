A St. Johns County man is behind bars Friday night after deputies say he texted inappropriate pictures to a 14-year-old girl.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a possible home invasion on Jan. 28 after the girl's sister reportedly found 27-year-old Michael Gardner in bed with the 14-year-old, according to the police report. Gardner fled the scene.

When questioned, the girl reportedly told deputies that she saw Gardner as a brotherly figure and denied having a romantic relationship with him, deputies say. She then gave them consent to complete a forensic download of her phone.

The forensic download was completed on Jan. 30, which revealed the girl had a sexually intimate relationship with Gardner, deputies say. He reportedly sent several photos of himself, including photos of his genitalia, according to the police report.

Detectives met up with Gardner, who was then arrested after he admitted to having a sexual relationship with her, the police report states.

Gardner is now facing a charge of transmitting info harmful to minors and illegal use of a two-way communication device.