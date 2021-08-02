St. Johns Co. authorities hope to identify beer thief

A witness told authorities that the man has come to the Hastings area store before, always wearing a tan/brown jacket.

HASTINGS, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is hoping to identify a man accused of steeling beer from a convenience store.

According to the sheriff's office, the man went to a store in the Hastings area and grabbed a 15-pack of Natural Ice. The sheriff's office said the man left without paying.

A witness told authorities that the man has come to the Hastings area store before, always wearing a tan/brown jacket.