St. Johns Co. authorities hope to identify beer thief

HASTINGS, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is hoping to identify a man accused of steeling beer from a convenience store.
According to the sheriff's office, the man went to a store in the Hastings area and grabbed a 15-pack of Natural Ice. The sheriff's office said the man left without paying.
A witness told authorities that the man has come to the Hastings area store before, always wearing a tan/brown jacket.
If you know who this individual may be, you are asked to contact Corporal M. Pate at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at mpate@sjso.org or by call 904-824-8304.