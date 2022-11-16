Experts analyze surveillance video as judge weighs St. Augustine 'stand your ground' case

Luis Casado is accused of shooting and killing Adam Amoia outside Dos Gatos in May 2021. Wednesday was the third day of a hearing to decide if it was self defense.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Wednesday was day three of a hearing to decide if Luis Casado, accused of killing Adam Amoia outside of Dos Gatos in St. Augustine, should be granted immunity due to "stand your ground" laws. Casado says he was attacked by Amoia in a physical altercation caught on surveillance video and said he was defending himself.

Experts said during Tuesday's testimony that Casado shot Amoia five times, with the fatal shot going through his heart.

On Wednesday, experts analyzed the actions of the men outside Dos Gatos through surveillance video. Law enforcement and corrections trainer Roy Bedard said he considers Amoia's aggressive slaps at Casado as a threat. He says Casado can be seen throwing his hands up as a way to retreat, but Casado did not have enough time to leave before his glasses were knocked off by Amoia.

"This is a sneak attack, it's out of nowhere. He (Casado) gets hit and he's never able to recover from it. At that point, he is confused, his head has been concussed. and he's off balance, he's never able to recover, then they keep coming, keep coming, keep coming. He's trying to figure out a way to make it stop," Law enforcement trainer Roy Bedard said.

Certified forensic video analyst Parris Ward says Casado, and Amoia stood less than three feet from each other when Casano fired the first shot, and he fired seven shots at Amoia in less than two seconds.

"He (Amoia) is under attack and is dealing strictly with heuristics, turn and run, turn and run, that's all his brain is perseverating on, turn and run," Bedard said.

Bedard said that Casado had to react quickly and make a split second decision.

"I think all of this is happening at the same time as trying to protect himself, he doesn't want to get hurt seriously and he sure doesn't want to get killed, and he has to respond with a firearm," Bedard said.