Police seeking information regarding murder investigation, discharge of gun in St. Augustine

If you have any information regarding these incidents please contact the St. Augustine Police Department.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Police Department is asking for information regarding two separate incidents that happened Monday, one of which involves a murder investigation.

On Monday around 4:03 p.m., officers responded to the area of N. Whitney in reference to an unresponsive man in the driver's seat of a vehicle. Police say the investigation has since turned into a homicide.

SAPD is asking anyone with information regarding the homicide to contact them at 904-825-1070. If you would like to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8447).

Additionally, on Monday officers responded to the Woodcrest Apartments in reference to a discharge of a firearm.

There is currently a person of interest in this incident.

If you have any information regarding either of these incidents please contact the St. Augustine Police Department.