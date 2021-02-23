Police seeking information regarding murder investigation, discharge of gun in St. Augustine

x
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Police Department is asking for information regarding two separate incidents that happened Monday, one of which involves a murder investigation. 

On Monday around 4:03 p.m., officers responded to the area of N. Whitney in reference to an unresponsive man in the driver's seat of a vehicle. Police say the investigation has since turned into a homicide.

SAPD is asking anyone with information regarding the homicide to contact them at 904-825-1070. If you would like to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8447).

Additionally, on Monday officers responded to the Woodcrest Apartments in reference to a discharge of a firearm. 

There is currently a person of interest in this incident. 

If you have any information regarding either of these incidents please contact the St. Augustine Police Department.

Police say both are isolated incidents and there is no threat to the community. 

 