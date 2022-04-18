Do you know this person? Police say she broke car window, used credit cards in St. Augustine

Officers say the person left the Walmart in a black Chevy Equinox with no license plate.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Police Department is looking to identify a person who may have broken into a vehicle to steal a purse.

Police say on Feb. 24, 2022 the person pictured below entered a vehicle at 'The Eye Center' located at 1400 U.S. 1 South by breaking the driver-side window and taking a purse.

Police say the person ran from the scene and later used a credit card at a Dollar Store located at 302 Rt. 16. They also used it at the Walmart at Durbin Park, police say.

Officers say the person left the Walmart in a black Chevy Equinox with no license plate.