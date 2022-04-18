x
Crime

Do you know this person? Police say she broke car window, used credit cards in St. Augustine

Officers say the person left the Walmart in a black Chevy Equinox with no license plate.
Credit: St. Augustine Police Department
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Police Department is looking to identify a person who may have broken into a vehicle to steal a purse.

Police say on Feb. 24, 2022 the person pictured below entered a vehicle at 'The Eye Center' located at 1400 U.S. 1 South by breaking the driver-side window and taking a purse. 

Police say the person ran from the scene and later used a credit card at a Dollar Store located at 302 Rt. 16. They also used it at the Walmart at Durbin Park, police say.

If you can provide any information on the identity of this subject, please contact Det. Miller at 904- 209-3484 or cmiller@staugpd.com

Credit: St. Augustine Police Department
Credit: St. Augustine Police Department
Car allegedly driven by person who stole purse, credit cards

