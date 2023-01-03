St. Augustine police looking for person of interest after attack on security guard at The White Lion

x
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Police Department has identified a person of interest in an aggravated battery that occurred at the White Lion on New Year's Eve.

Police say during the incident, a security officer was struck several times with a broken bottle in the head, resulting in serious injuries.

The person is interest is described as a man with blonde hair. He was wearing a black shirt on the night of the incident.

If you have information about this crime, please contact Det. Miller at 904-209-3484 or cmiller@staugpd.com.

Credit: SAPD
Person of interest in incident at White Lion

