St. Augustine police looking for person of interest after attack on security guard at The White Lion

Police say during the incident, a security officer was struck several times with a broken bottle in the head, resulting in serious injuries.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Police Department has identified a person of interest in an aggravated battery that occurred at the White Lion on New Year's Eve.

Police say during the incident, a security officer was struck several times with a broken bottle in the head, resulting in serious injuries.

The person is interest is described as a man with blonde hair. He was wearing a black shirt on the night of the incident.