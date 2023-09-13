St. Augustine police searching for three women accused of stealing property at visitor center

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Police Department are currently searching for three women who are accused of stealing property from the Visitor Information Center, located at 10 South Castillo Dr. in St Augustine, according to the police department's Facebook page.
The Facebook post states the alleged theft happened on Monday.
First Coast News reached out to SAPD to ask what property the three women are accused of stealing but have not responded back as of 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
Anyone with information relating to the identity of the three women, are asked to contact SAPD investigators at 904-825-1092 or email investigations@staugpd.com.