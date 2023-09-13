St. Augustine police searching for three women accused of stealing property at visitor center

First Coast News reached out to the St. Augustine Police Department to ask what property the three women are accused of stealing.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Police Department are currently searching for three women who are accused of stealing property from the Visitor Information Center, located at 10 South Castillo Dr. in St Augustine, according to the police department's Facebook page.

The Facebook post states the alleged theft happened on Monday.

First Coast News reached out to SAPD to ask what property the three women are accused of stealing but have not responded back as of 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday.