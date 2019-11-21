A St. Augustine man has been sentenced to over 14 years in prison Thursday after attempting to meet and entice two children to engage in sexual activity back in 2018, according to a release by the Department of Justice.

Between Oct. 6, and Oct. 9, 2018, Brian Ray Dunlap, 67, exchanged emails and texts with an undercover detective who was posing as a family member of two kids ages 9 and 12, court documents said.

In their correspondence, Dunlap told the undercover St. Johns County detective that he wanted to meet up with the children to engage in sexual activity with them, the documents said. Dunlap said that he was an amateur photographer and he wanted to take photos of them naked and engage in sexual activities with them. He also said that he was willing to pay $200 for sex and pornographic pictures of the children.

According to court documents, on Oct. 9, 2018, Dunlap arranged to meet up with the undercover detective and kids at an undisclosed location in St. Johns County and was arrested.

During an interview, Dunlap admitted that he had responded to an online notice posted by the undercover detective and had engaged in an online conversation with that person, before traveling to meet that person and two children, court documents said.

On July 26, Dunlap pled guilty to attempting to meet and entice two children to engage in sexual activity.

Dunlap will serve 14 years and 7 months in federal prison. When he is released he will then serve a 10-year term of supervised release and register as a sex offender.