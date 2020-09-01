ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday months after being convicted of attempted first-degree murder of a St. Johns County Sheriff's Deputy, according to sheriff's office records.

Brad Germain, 42, was convicted in November after the State Attorney's Office said he attempted to murder the deputy with a homemade pipe gun.

On March 26, 2019, Germain pointed a pipe at a St. Johns County deputy's chest and face, the release said. After further investigation, the deputy determined the pipe was a homemade firearm with a 12-gauge shotgun shell inside and that the primer of the shell had been struck twice by the firing pin.

Germain has seven prior felony convictions and he has a history of aggravated assault, according to the SAO. He also has prior convictions for aggravated battery against law enforcement officers.