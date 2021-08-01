St. Augustine man sentenced for child pornography charge

Police initially opened the case in 2020 due to James Margwarth’s IP address being discovered in a related investigation.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine man has been sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography.

On Tuesday, James Margwarth was sentenced to eight years in the Florida Department of Corrections followed by 10 years of sex offender probation.

The St. Augustine Police Department says it worked in conjunction with the FBI and the State Attorney’s Office to bring this case to a resolution. Margwarth will be listed on the sexual offender registry for life.

Margwarth, 40, was arrested back in July of last year.

The St. Augustine Police Department investigations unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigations initially opened the case due to Margwarth’s IP address being discovered in a related investigation. After obtaining consent to search his devices, investigators discovered Child Sexual Abuse Materials.

Margwarth was arrested July 9 at his residence and transported to the St. Johns County Jail without incident.