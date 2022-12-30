St. Augustine man pardoned by President Biden in marijuana grow house case

In 1996, he was sentenced to six months’ community confinement in lieu of imprisonment, followed by three years’ supervised release

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A 72-year-old man from St. Augustine has been grated a full pardon by President Biden on marijuana-related charges.

John Dix Nock III pleaded guilty to one count of renting and making for use, as an owner, a place for the purpose of manufacturing marijuana plants.

A press release from the White House says "Nock accepted responsibility for his crime," which occurred 27 years ago. The release says Nock did not cultivate marijuana and played no role in the grow-house conspiracy.

In 1996, he was sentenced to six months’ community confinement in lieu of imprisonment, followed by three years’ supervised release. In lieu of forfeiture, Nock paid the government the value of the home he rented to his brother.

Nock completed his community confinement in March 1997, his term of supervised release ended on March 23, 2000, without incident.

The White House says Nock operates a general contracting business and mentors young contractors through a professional networking group.