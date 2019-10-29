ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine man is charged with sexual battery in two separate cases, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Thirty-four-year-old Ronald Williams is accused of sexually assaulting a young woman at an apartment complex and another woman who was looking for a ride to a local drugstore, the sheriff's office said.

The first incident happened early Aug. 23 just before 3 a.m., deputies said. The victim was reportedly walking toward her mailbox at an apartment complex when she was taunted by three juveniles in the parking.

She said Williams walked up and spoke to the juveniles. The victim was then grabbed by one of the individuals and raped behind a car in the parking lot, according to the report. The victim said she was raped by one of the juveniles and Williams, who also choked her from behind. Afterward, Williams took the victim behind a generator and raped her again, according to the report.

The second incident happened Sept. 20 at around 10 a.m., according to another report by the sheriff's office. The victim said Williams offered a woman a ride to CVS and asked her to walk with him to his vehicle. Once the victim and Williams were in a wooded area, the victim said Williams began choking her from behind. He then raped her on the sidewalk in the woods, according to the report.

Williams is currently being held in the St. Johns County Jail without bond.