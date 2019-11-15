A St. Augustine man was convicted Friday after attempting to murder an officer with a homemade pipe gun, according to the State Attorney's Office.

On March 26, Brad Timothy Germain, 42, pointed a pipe at a St. Johns County deputy's chest and face, the release said. After further investigation, the deputy determined the pipe was a homemade firearm with a 12-gauge shotgun shell inside and that the primer of the shell had been struck twice by the firing pin.

SJSO

“By the grace of God, Deputy Drake avoided seriously bodily injury—if not death," State Attorney R.J. Larizza said. "Attempted murder of a law enforcement officer carries a mandatory life sentence because it attacks the very heart of our criminal justice system. We must protect and defend those who protect and serve our communities.”

Germain has seven prior felony convictions and he has a history of aggravated assault, the release said. He also has prior convictions for aggravated battery against law enforcement officers.

Circuit Judge Howard M. Maltz will sentence Germain on Jan. 8, 2020.

RELATED: St. Aug. man arrested, charged with attempted murder of deputy using homemade shotgun