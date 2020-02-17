PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Was he just trying to make a big score? Or did a St. Augustine man know who owns the $4 million penthouse at the Vinoy Place towers in St. Petersburg, Fla?

That’s what detectives are trying to figure out after arresting 30-year-old Terrence Hoover of St. Augustine. Deputies say he broke in on Jan. 17, and quickly found himself struggling with Scott Swift – the father of multi-platinum pop star Taylor Swift.

The story was first reported by the Tampa Bay Times.

According to Pinellas County court records, Hoover sneaked into an emergency stairwell – which should have been locked – and climbed 13 flights of stairs. Scott Swift owns the entire top floor, so detectives say Hoover stepped out of the stairwell straight into the penthouse.

But Swift happened to be just seconds behind him.

He got off the elevator and came face to face with Hoover, according to the records. Detectives say the two men struggled, but Hoover managed to run away – and he called 911.

According to the court records, Hoover reported his “encounter” with a man at the Vinoy, but he refused to return to the property or meet up with officers.

The Tampa Bay Times says he was later taken into custody.

Terrence Hoover

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office