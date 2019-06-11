A St. Johns County man is charged with possession of depictions of child sexual conduct.

Deputies were made aware that Dennis Christopher Musser, 24, had some concerning content on his social media accounts. This led to a nearly two-month-long investigation by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s special victims unit.

Detectives reached out to Musser, who agreed to meet and discuss the allegations. They found “numerous” depictions of child abuse images and videos known to exist on the internet.

The content was not created in the area and no victims were identified in the investigation -- even though the disturbing images showed children in various sexual acts.

Musser was booked into the SJC Jail. No further details have been released.