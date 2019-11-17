A St. Augustine man is accused of trying to help ISIS by creating a disturbing how-to video about making deadly explosives.

Law enforcement says 30-year old Romeo Xavier Langhorne tried to create and distribute an instructional video of how to make bombs for fellow ISIS followers. Records show Langhorne has been on the FBI’s radar since, 2014 when he started posting his support of ISIS on social media.

Photos reading “seeking to kill and to be killed,” and photos of explosives within a city are what Langhorne openly displays for the public on his Facebook page.

According to a criminal complaint, Langhorne believed existing online videos were inadequate to arm fellow ISIS followers with the knowledge of how to create explosives. That’s when the complaint says he began directing an undercover FBI agent to produce a how-to video since February of this year.

The criminal complaint narrates just how Langhorne would distribute his messages over different social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for all to see. Most of those profiles have since been removed.

The complaint says Langhorne wrote his goal to the FBI agent. The message from Langhorne read, “The list of potentially dangerous people escalate from being small and well-managed to being completely useless as everyone becomes a tier 1 threat.”

The complaint says Langhorne lived in Florida at the beginning of these conversations with the undercover FBI agent but moved to Virginia in April.

According to the complaint, on Nov. 11, Langhorne publicly posted the how-to video on a website we will not disclose. The video was titled “How You Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb,” which lead to his arrest on Nov. 15.

Langhorne is currently being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

Romeo Xavier Langhorne was jailed on Nov. 15 on federal charges at the Western Virginia Regional Jail in Salem, Va. according to jail records.

Western Virginia Regional Jail / Public Jail Inmate site