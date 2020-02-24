ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — A man is now charged with aggravated battery more than a month after a shooting in St. Augustine.

Police say Thomas Miguel Ryan was arrested at his home and booked into the St. Johns County Jail on aggravated battery charges.

The charges stem from a Jan. 14 shooting investigation. Police were called to McMillan Street and Ponce de Leon Boulevard at 8:43 p.m.

Police say the victim ran away from the shooting to the parking lot of Hazel's Hotdogs on North Ponce de Leon Boulevard. The victim was taken to a trauma center in Jacksonville with non-life threatening injuries.

