St. Augustine man accused in Capitol Riot set for first court appearance in Jacksonville

John Anderson, a St. Augustine man arrested after the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C., is set to make his first court appearance Thursday at 3 p.m.

A St. Augustine man among the dozens of people arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol last month is set to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon in Jacksonville.

John Anderson is currently in custody in Jacksonville, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Middle District of Florida said Thursday. Anderson was one of 10 people arrested and charged with unlawful entry Jan. 6, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Rioters, spurred on by the outgoing president, were trying to halt the Electoral College Count to finalize Joe Biden's win of the 2020 Presidential Election.

Anderson's court appearance is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Brian Simpson United States Courthouse, located at 300 North Hogan St. in Jacksonville.

Anderson is one of several local defendants accused in the Capitol Riot. Last month, First Coast News' Troy Kless chased after a Middleburg man and woman as they sprinted away from the federal courthouse in Downtown Jacksonville to avoid questions from reporters after being charged in the insurrection.

Dana Joe Winn, 45, and his 40-year-old girlfriend Rachael Lynn Pert, turned themselves in to the FBI and had their first hearing Jan. 26. They refused to answer reporters' questions about their actions.

The FBI is still searching for people who took part in the violence at the U.S. Capitol last month, according to a post on Twitter. The bureau has dozens of photographs of people it is seeking information about on its website.

