ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — A St. Augustine High School head athletic trainer was arrested Saturday for secretly recording a topless video of a female student at St. Augustine High School.

Darrell Andrew Crews, 38, told police he used his cell phone to secretly record the female student while she used the equipment room at school to change into her athletic uniform, according to the police report.

Crews told police he recorded the victim on several occasions using his phone “waiting for the right shot,” recording while she was out of the room. He admitted downloading the image onto his St. Johns County Schools laptop to “later use” for sexual gratification.

The victim said she learned about the photo when he sent it to her on March 28. She said she remembered the setting and was able to determine her age (which was redacted from the police report.)

She said Crews texted her 25 times after that telling her “not to tell anyone.”

First Coast News reached out to the school district but has not yet heard back.

Darrell Andrew Crews

SJCSO