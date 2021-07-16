Report: Rapper SpotemGottem shot on Miami highway, car riddled with bullets

A car pulled up next to the Jacksonville rapper's vehicle on I-95 and opened fire Friday morning, according to a report in the Miami Herald.

MIAMI — A Jacksonville rapper was shot in the hip Friday morning while driving on Interstate 95 in Miami, according to a report in the Miami Herald.

SpotemGottem, whose real name is Nehemiah Lamar Harden, was driving a Dodge Charger, when another vehicle pulled alongside his and opened fire striking it 22 times, the report states. A passenger in the backseat was shot in both legs, according to the report.

The rapper's attorney told the Miami Herald that Harden underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

The 19-year-old rapper was arrested last month in an Aventura hotel room after being accused of an assault involving a deadly weapon in South Beach, according to a report by WPLG-TV Miami.