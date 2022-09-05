Jacksonville drill rapper Spinabenz is back in jail on new charges

Noah Williams, whose stage name is Spinabenz, was jailed last week on charges of criminal mischief and tampering with a monitoring device.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular Jacksonville rapper was in jail Monday after being arrested on charges of criminal mischief and tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

Noah Williams, whose stage name is Spinabenz, was jailed late last week, according to court records.

Williams was previously arrested in 2021 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, but was released on bond.

Williams is best known for a style of music called "drill rap," also referred to as "murder rap," in which gang affiliates celebrate the violent deaths of their rivals.

He is featured on the viral video “Who I Smoke,” with Yungeen Ace and FastMoney Goon, which drew nearly 10 million views in the first few weeks after its release last year.

"Who I Smoke" is a disturbing twist on Vanessa Carlton’s 2001 pop hit “A Thousand Miles.” The main hook of the song is Ace naming rival Jacksonville gang members who were killed.