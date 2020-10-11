Southside man finds body in retention pond Sunday morning

A man says he was walking his dog when he found a naked man dead inside a Tupperware container floating in a retention pond.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police are investigating a homicide after a man's body was found in a container floating in a retention pond.

The victim, a 43-year-old Black male, according to police, was found Sunday morning in a retention pond by the Windy Hill Community Center off of Anders Boulevard.

Tim Anderson says he was walking his dog when he saw something floating in the water. When he took a closer look, he says, at first, he didn't think it was real.

“I was walking along the edge of the grass line as I do here, and as I come up here by the water, there was a big Rubbermaid Tupperware bin and there was a body hanging half in and half out in the water,” Anderson said.

The man was inches away from the grass and was completely naked, Anderson says.

Police say the man was shot.

Anderson says he walked his dog in the same area the night before and didn't notice anything out of the ordinary until the next day.

He didn't notice the gunshot wound from where the body was laying.

“He couldn’t be in there long, I was here at 6:00 p.m. that [Saturday] evening and it was 10:00 a.m. the next morning," Anderson said.

An identity hasn't been released.

It's something Anderson says he won't forget.

“I didn’t see any writing, tattoos. Like I said I wasn’t even sure if it was real at the time,” Anderson said.