LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Authorities say two South Florida women were arrested on federal charges in connection with a sex-trafficking operation involving minors.

The FBI says 21-year-old Kiara Nunez and 19-year-old Alexandra Ramirez were taken into custody by the Broward County Human Trafficking Task Force. They're accused of renting at least five Airbnb locations in South Florida for the purposes of selling two teenage girls for sex from October through January.

A federal criminal complaint said one of the teenagers told investigators last month that she and the other teen were driven to an unknown location for the sole purpose of “making money."

The Palm Beach Post reports, Ramirez is being held on pre-trial detention while Nunez was placed on home detention with a $100,000 bond and electronic monitoring.

