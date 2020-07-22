WATCH LIVE: South Florida escaped fugitive crashes car in St. Johns County; Sustains self-inflicted gunshot wound

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says the reported violent fugitive fled an incident in South Florida and was traveling northbound on I-95.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Interstate-95 just north of State Road-207 in St. Johns County is shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash involving an escaped fugitive who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says the reported violent fugitive fled an incident in South Florida and was traveling northbound on I-95. When the vehicle refused to stop for deputies, stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle crashed. Somehow, the suspect sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Fire rescue is on the scene was last reported to be providing "advanced life-saving" measures, according to the sheriff's office.

Northbound traffic is being rerouted onto US-1 for drivers heading north.