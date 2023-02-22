South Florida correctional officers charged with throwing hot water on inmates

Sheriff Marceno says during routine visual checks in the jail facility, burns were observed on an inmate.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two correctional officers were arrested in South Florida on accusations that they threw hot water onto inmates, causing second-degree burns, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced the arrest of Casey Howell and Enzo Finamore Wednesday via news conference.

Marceno says during routine visual checks in the jail facility, burn-type injuries were observed on an inmate. He says injuries were first and second-degree burns.

An investigation found that Howell and Finamore threw scalding hot water from a water dispenser on to the inmates to gain compliance. Deputies say two additional victims were located having similar injuries and statements.

"These two lost their privilege of being our family members," said Marceno.

"They disgraced the badge. Corrections Officers have the responsibility of maintaining the welfare of inmates under our care from common thieves all the way up to murderers on trial. My corrections Bureau is responsible for their safety and security. This never allows a person to mistreat or brutalize another human being, especially when they are in a position of power and over the care of another person."

Howell has been charged with felony official misconduct, felony battery and misdemeanor battery. Finamore has been charged with felony official misconduct and one count of misdemeanor battery.

"The great people of Lee County deserve better," said Marceno. "I'm sickened by the actions here. And we will bring justice to those in this case."