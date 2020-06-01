JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple sources, including those close to the victim, are telling First Coast News the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has at least one suspect in custody in connection to the death of an Atlantic Coast High School teacher.

One source close to the victim tells First Coast News that the man in custody was a neighbor of Vivian James, 49. James was found dead inside her Westside home Saturday, Dec. 28.

Sources have given First Coast News the suspect's name but we are not releasing it pending confirmation from JSO. We have reached out to JSO for more information but have not yet heard back. The suspect is being held on three charges related to tampering with evidence and one charge of dealing in stolen property, according to JSO's inmate log.

On Saturday, Dec. 28, JSO found the body of a woman in her mid-40s inside a Westside home in the 5100 block of Glen Alan Court. Police did not disclose how she died but said they suspect foul play and that the case is being investigated as a homicide. Officers believe the woman was dead for about 48 hours before her body was discovered by a friend.

Police have not confirmed the victim's identity, but friends, family, co-workers and students told First Coast News it was James who was found dead inside her home.

A vigil for James was held Sunday at Friendship Fountain on the Southbank. Attendees brought candles and wore purple, her favorite color, to honor her.

"If you have an attitude, she was going to love you," a former student said. "If you hated chemistry, she was going to love you. She was going to fail you with a smile."

A celebration of life will be held at Atlantic Coast High School on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.