The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and other agencies are searching a landfill in Northwest Jacksonville for a missing 16-year-old Terry Parker student, a source says.

A source connected to law enforcement says that the search at the Otis Road Landfill is connected to a missing 16-year-old from Terry Park high school.

We know that Iyana Sawyer is from Terry Parker and has been missing since December 19. According to a JSO police report, she was last seen at Terry Parker HS.

JSO says Iyana Sawyer was last seen leaving Terry Parker High School Dec.19.

The search is on-going at a Baldwin landfill located at 1700 Otis Rd. FCN has confirmed that there are multiple agencies assisting on scene.

We have reached out to the operator of the landfill for comment and have not heard back yet.

RELATED: Family seeking answers as pregnant teen remains missing after two weeks

Stay with First Coast News at this story develops.