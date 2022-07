A woman called to report a body found Tuesday morning. A female was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police were called Monday to investigate a call about a body in Marco Lake, a lake in the San Marco area of Jacksonville surrounded by private property. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says upon arrival, a female was located and pronounced deceased.

She was in her late teens or early 20s and has not been identified, JSO said.

Police say there is evidence of foul play.