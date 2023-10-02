Her firstborn son overdosed in jail. Jacksonville mother wants to know where the fentanyl came from

Jarvis Miller died Dec. 10 after being on life support for eight days.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It has been three months since a Shameika Jackson, a Jacksonville mother of eight, took her firstborn son off life-support.

Jarvis Miller, 22, overdosed on fentanyl in the Duval County jail in December. That's about all she knows. Jackson says no one has explained to her what happened to Miller.

She wants to know what happened before Miller was found dead from an acute fentanyl overdose and how he encountered the drug in the first place.

In Miller's autopsy and toxicology report, it showed the 22-year-old died from a brain injury after suffering cardiac arrest. The cause of that was acutely high levels of fentanyl in his bloodstream.

His death was deemed an accident, however, Jackson doesn't believe her son used fentanyl.

"Keep in mind I'm a mother," Jackson said. "And a momma knows their child."

She said the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office never reached out to explain how the drug got into the jail or what happened prior to him overdosing. Miller died on Dec. 10 after being on life-support for eight days. When at the hospital, Jackson recalled the image of her son.

She said he had a tired look on his face.

"I want his name to be out there. I want people to know this young man lost his life to fentanyl," Jackson said.

Miller was in jail for more than six months. He was held on charges that included shooting or throwing deadly missiles into dwelling, criminal mischief, child abuse, home invasion robbery with firearm or deadly weapon, armed sexual battery and armed robbery.

Jackson acknowledged the charges and claimed much of what he was in jail for were based off false allegations. She said ultimately Miller was never convicted of his crimes.

"I'm just asking everyone to not look at his charges," Jackson said. "Look at the human being. This could happen to anybody."

To Jackson, the lack of information is preventing her from having any kind of closure. She said if she can get real answers "that would bring light into a dark situation."

Moments after First Coast News interviewed Jackson, she got a call from JSO. She was told there is an investigation on how the drug got into the jail.

First Coast News reached out to the sheriff's office and specifically asked about when Miller was found unresponsive, if a professional conducted CPR on him or when naloxone administered.