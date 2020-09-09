Police report: Son of murdered mother told police he found her stabbed to death in her driveway

Report says Gail Clark's adult son returned home after several hours to find the 68-year-old facedown in her driveway with multiple stab wounds.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The son of a 68-year-old woman found stabbed to death Friday told police he found her like that.

Brian Dixon, the adult live-in son of Gail Clark, told police he returned to their Arlington home shortly after 10 a.m. and discovered her unconscious body facedown in the driveway.

Police reports released Friday were heavily redacted and contained little information. But court documents contain additional details. Police say Dixon told them he left the house at around 1 a.m. and was gone for several hours.

The report says officers cleared the house to make sure nobody was inside and then asked Dixon for permission to search his locked room.

According to the report, when the officer "entered the bedroom, he observed Mr. Dixon move directly to his dresser drawers and begin to push something inside the drawers. A search warrant was served by homicide detectives and several items were discovered in Mr. Dixon's drawers."

According to the report, those items included crack cocaine, marijuana and two firearms -- all prohibited items because Dixon is a convicted felon.