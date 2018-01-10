One woman was killed and another was left fighting for her life after they were both attacked and stabbed multiple times in Arlington on Saturday.

David Broadwater is the son of Barbara Elaine Grubbs, 52, who was killed in the attack and the brother of 33-year-old Rebecca Grubbs. He is asking for prayers after the attack left his mother dead and critically injured his sister.

Police are still looking for the suspect, Alonzo Cole. Broadwater said Cole is the father of his sister's children. He said he suspects this is one of domestic violence and he didn't see it coming.

"I know she had her problems here and there with him and stuff but I didn't think it was to that point, so bad that he would harm her," said Broadwater. "I don't even get why my mom deserved for her life to be taken like it was."

He said his sister, Rebecca, is in protective care at the hospital with an officer standing outside her door. "She's in critical condition right now, on life support. She's in a coma."

He said three kids were in the home when the attack happened but they were not injured. "It tears my heart up to feel like he's supposed to be there with her taking care of her, she's been there with him through thick and thin with him."

Broadwater is urging Cole to turn himself in to police. "I know this will stay on his heart and I just ask God to give him forgiveness for her cause my mom had a lot of people that loved her and cared for her," he said.

Family members said the kids are currently in DCF protective care. There is a no fund me to help the family with funeral and medical expenses, you can click here to donate.

© 2018 WTLV