Son arrested after his mother, her husband were found shot to death in Waycross home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Waycross couple, Charles M. Barnett and Virginia D. Thomas, were found shot to death in their home on Monday. Thomas' son, Bernard Rittenhouse, has since been arrested in connection to their murder, officials said.

Thomas,73, and Barnett, 75, were found in their bed with gunshot wounds, police said. The GBI says the couple lived in the 2900 block of S Lakeview Drive.

