Small business owner asking for hep after mobile bar trailer stolen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville small business owner is asking for helping after a trailer full of equipment for her mobile bar service was stolen, leaving the entrepreneur scrambling to serve holiday parties without supplies or transportation.

Audrey Ancelin owns Regard Libations, a mobile bar business that she started during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when bars were closed and clients needed more flexible options.

“I was running solely out of my car. I would set up with tables and table clothes and that was about it, but as the business grew I invested in mobile bars," Ancelin said, owner of ‘Regard Libations’, said.

It was just last August that she was able to buy a six by ten foot trailer.

“We we’re just getting to the point where I was going to wrap the trailer in my logo and my phone number and make it really true to my brand, before it got stolen," Ancelin said.

According to the police report, Ancelin parked her trailer in the driveway Thursday night and woke up to find it gone.

The trailer was stocked for six scheduled holidays events, and thieves made away with $15,000 worth of alcohol, glassware, tables and two custom made wooden mobile bars engraved with the business logo.

“I woke up that morning at 9 a.m., I really had no faith in humanity anymore, and by the end of the day, I was filled with nothing but love and gratitude," Ancelin said.

Ancelin received donations from family and friends. Other business loaned her equipment and she successfully served her scheduled events.

Eith more opportunities to serve upcoming holiday parties, she is hopeful that the trailer and the custom-made bars will be returned.

“This is how I pay for the house that we just bought last month, this is how I take care of my family," Ancelin said. "If you have any giving spirit in this holiday time, please give it back."