Skeletal remains found inside tent in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Skeletal remains were found inside a tent in Lake City Thursday night, according to the Starke Police Department.

Police say a man was searching a wooded area near 619 Northwest Railroad St. after 8 p.m. in hopes to find his homeless friend.

While searching, he said he discovered a tent, which contained the skeletal remains.

Police do not know the identity of the remains but say foul play is not suspected.

The Florida Department of Enforcement, as well as investigators with Starke police's Criminal Investigations Division, are now investigating.