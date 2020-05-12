x
Crime

Skeletal remains found inside tent in Lake City

Police lights (Stock photo)

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Skeletal remains were found inside a tent in Lake City Thursday night, according to the Starke Police Department.

Police say a man was searching a wooded area near 619 Northwest Railroad St. after 8 p.m. in hopes to find his homeless friend.

While searching, he said he discovered a tent, which contained the skeletal remains.

Police do not know the identity of the remains but say foul play is not suspected.

The Florida Department of Enforcement, as well as investigators with Starke police's Criminal Investigations Division, are now investigating.

If you have any information about this incident, or may know the identity of the remains, you are asked to contact the Lake City Police Department and speak with Investigator Gutshall at (386) 752-4343 

