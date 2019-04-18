

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a reported armed robbery at a Waffle House in St. Augustine.

They say the incident occurred shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday morning on CR-210 at the Waffle House located at 219 Sandy Creek Pkwy.

Deputies say that three armed males are the alleged suspects and no injuries have been reported at this time.

First Coast News has reached out to the Waffle House and have not heard back yet

This is a developing story. Stay with First Coast News as we work to learn more.