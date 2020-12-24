SJSO searching for 3 retail theft suspects

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating three people who they believe are connected to a recent retail theft.
SJSO said three individuals stole 15 pairs of headphones from a retail store located along Racetrack Road on Dec. 20.
During the incident, the individuals were initially unsuccessful in opening secured drawers and cabinets behind the electronics counter. After taking a tool from the hardware sales area, they were able to use the tool to open a cabinet, SJSO said.
They then stole the headphones from the display case and left the store. All three individuals go inside of a white Jeep Rubicon and left the area.
Authorities said the store suffered a total estimated loss of $5,459.
SJSO has provided descriptions for each of the suspects below:
1) B/M, approximately 6’00”, thin build, wearing all black with a distinct vertical hairstyle.
2) B/M, approximately 5’05”-5’08”, wearing a multicolored shirt and jeans.
3) B/F, approximately 5’02”-5’06”, large build, wearing a green Christmas scrubs top and black pants.
Officers believe the individuals pictured below are suspects in connection to the theft.
If you have any information on the identity of these individuals or information related to the case, you are asked to contact Deputy M. Lima at mlima@sjso.org.