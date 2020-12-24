SJSO searching for 3 retail theft suspects

Authorities said the store suffered a total estimated loss of $5,459.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating three people who they believe are connected to a recent retail theft.

SJSO said three individuals stole 15 pairs of headphones from a retail store located along Racetrack Road on Dec. 20.

During the incident, the individuals were initially unsuccessful in opening secured drawers and cabinets behind the electronics counter. After taking a tool from the hardware sales area, they were able to use the tool to open a cabinet, SJSO said.

They then stole the headphones from the display case and left the store. All three individuals go inside of a white Jeep Rubicon and left the area.

SJSO has provided descriptions for each of the suspects below:

1) B/M, approximately 6’00”, thin build, wearing all black with a distinct vertical hairstyle.

2) B/M, approximately 5’05”-5’08”, wearing a multicolored shirt and jeans.

3) B/F, approximately 5’02”-5’06”, large build, wearing a green Christmas scrubs top and black pants.

Officers believe the individuals pictured below are suspects in connection to the theft.