Over a dozen men arrested on First Coast following online operation targeting sexual predators

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Over a dozen men across the First Coast and beyond have been arrested after an online operation targeting predators who seek to engage in unlawful sexual activity and exploitation of children.
In April 2023, the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children conducted 'Operation Spring Fling' in collaboration with numerous local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies and 14 suspects were arrested.
Deputies say they were charged in reference to numerous criminal offenses related to online child exploitation. A complete list of those arrested is below.
For a majority of the cases, detectives posed as underage girls on various websites. They then began conversations with adult individuals who then made sexual advances.
“Operations like this are an example of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office priority to protect our children,” said Sheriff Rob Hardwick.
"I’m thankful for the relationships we have with our law enforcement partners and I’m proud of the men and women who work relentlessly to prevent child exploitation. The message to offenders is clear: we will find you, and your journey will end in St. Johns County."
Detectives would like to remind parents and guardians to monitor your children’s online activities, set boundaries, and have conversations about the danger that exists online.
Arrests:
- Vince Mills, 29, was charged with attempted lewd and lascivious battery
- Jessie Pack, 41, was charged with attempted lewd and lascivious battery
- Cole Myers, 31, was charged with fleeing or eluding, using a computer to solicit a child, transmitting harmful material to minors, attempted lewd and lascivious behavior, resisting an officer with violence and failure to stop following a crash involving injury
- Cavvorshae Howard, 38, was charged with attempted lewd and lascivious battery, traveling to meet a minor after using a computer to lure a child and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
- Nicholas Romero was charged with using a computer to solicit or lure a child, traveling to meet a child, attempted lewd and lascivious battery
- Fabriise Richardson, 39, was charged with using a computer to lure a child, traveling to meet a minor after using a computer to lure a child, attempted lewd and lascivious battery and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony
- Dumitru Babu, 41, was charged with fleeing, obstructing without violence, traveling to meet a minor after using a computer to lure a child, attempted lewd and lascivious battery and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony
- Jose Aldanondo, 52, was charged with attempted lewd and lascivious battery, traveling to meet a minor after using a computer to lure a child, use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony and using a computer to lure a child
- Joshua Blackwelder, 36, was charged with using a computer to lure a child by misrepresenting his age and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony
- Albert Bodden, 27, was charged with attempted lewd and lascivious battery, traveling to meet a minor after using a computer to lure a child, using a computer to lure a child by misrepresenting his age and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony
- James Ford, 33, was charged with using a computer to lure a child, traveling to meet a minor after using a computer to lure a child, attempted lewd and lascivious battery and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony
- Kyle Goodwin, 49, was charged with attempted lewd and lascivious battery, using a computer to lure a child and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony
- Alberto Garza, 41, was charged with attempted lewd and lascivious battery, traveling to meet a minor after using a computer to lure a child and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony