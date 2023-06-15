Over a dozen men arrested on First Coast following online operation targeting sexual predators

For a majority of the cases, detectives posed as underage girls on various websites.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Over a dozen men across the First Coast and beyond have been arrested after an online operation targeting predators who seek to engage in unlawful sexual activity and exploitation of children.

In April 2023, the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children conducted 'Operation Spring Fling' in collaboration with numerous local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies and 14 suspects were arrested.

Deputies say they were charged in reference to numerous criminal offenses related to online child exploitation. A complete list of those arrested is below.

For a majority of the cases, detectives posed as underage girls on various websites. They then began conversations with adult individuals who then made sexual advances.

“Operations like this are an example of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office priority to protect our children,” said Sheriff Rob Hardwick.

"I’m thankful for the relationships we have with our law enforcement partners and I’m proud of the men and women who work relentlessly to prevent child exploitation. The message to offenders is clear: we will find you, and your journey will end in St. Johns County."

Detectives would like to remind parents and guardians to monitor your children’s online activities, set boundaries, and have conversations about the danger that exists online.

Arrests: