The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that happened Wednesday that left six people shot and one dead in the Englewood area.

Officers say the incident happened around Spring Park Road and Emerson Street. JSO says shortly after 2:09 a.m. a vehicle pulled up to Memorial Hospital Emergency Room with six gunshot victims inside.

According to officers, one of the victims was pronounced deceased shortly after they arrived and another one of the victims is in critical condition. The four other shooting victims have non-life threatening injuries at this time.

The vehicle they arrived in, a Chevy Tahoe, had gunshots fired into it.

Officers say that there were no juveniles or teenagers in the vehicle and that the ages of the victims range from 20 to 40-years-old.

WATCH THE BRIEFING HERE:

JSO says it's unclear at this time what events led up to the shooting. They are actively investigating.

Emerson Street was blocked in both directions as of 5:04 a.m.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.