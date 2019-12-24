The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has arrested six people on drug charges following months of undercover investigation by narcotics detectives.

According to deputies, on Monday the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Vice Unit and SWAT Team served a search warrant in the 100 block of Colonial Circle.

"The investigation revealed that the home has long been a plague on the neighborhood as a location where drugs were sold and a place where subjects with extensive criminal histories gather to use illegal drugs," the agency said in a Facebook post.

During the search, detectives located heroin, methamphetamine, controlled narcotic painkillers, multiple items of drug paraphernalia and counterfeit money.

The suspects arrested are listed below.

Geary Douglas, 63, for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jayson Douglas, 41, on three counts of possession of a controlled substance

Amanda Ward, 31, on three counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of violation of probation

Justin Childs, 37, possession of drug paraphernalia

Joseph McMahon, 37, on possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court

James Burke, 34, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

"When you are naughty and sell drugs, Santa Clause will not come to your house, but (the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Vice Unit and SWAT Team) WILL", wrote the Putnam County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

