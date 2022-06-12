x
76-year-old with dementia missing from Marion County

Rano "Reno" McGowen's vehicle was last seen going northbound on US Highway 441.
MARION COUNTY, Florida — The Marion County Sheriff's Office has released a silver alert for Rano "Reno" McGowen, 76. He is diagnosed with dementia and was last seen driving his white Chrevolet pickup truck. His license plate number is JHWI31.

Rano is a 5'9 white male, approximately 210 pounds, with brown eyes and grey hair.

His vehicle was last spotted Saturday, going northbound on US Highway 441 at the intersection of SE Sunset Harbor Road. He may be attempting to travel to the area of Adairsville, Georgia.

If anyone has any information on Rano’s whereabouts, please call 911.

Photos of Rano and his vehicle are below.

Rano "Reno" McGowen was last seen driving this vehicle.

 

