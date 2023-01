The officers had minor injuries and will be okay, police said. The driver of the other car was arrested for failing to yield.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A side-by-side ATV vehicle with two Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in it was hit by a car and tipped over on Saturday, police said.

The officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and will be okay.

The driver that allegedly hit them was charged with failure to yield at a stop sign controlled intersection.

The accident happened downtown on Franklin Street at 6:41 p.m., hours before the Jaguars game was underway.