Officers are investigating after a man is shot early Saturday morning outside the popular Wacko's gentlemen's club.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to the club at 3701 Emerson Street just after 2 a.m. regarding possible shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found an abandoned single-vehicle crash across the street from Wacko's. No driver or occupants were found near the vehicle.

About 10 minutes later, officers say a man believed to be the vehicle's driver arrived at Memorial Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound

The investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects so far.

© 2018 WTLV