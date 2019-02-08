FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach Police Department arrested a 32-year-old man after they say he fired into a small crowd of people Thursday evening, sending one to the hospital.

Police said the shooting occurred near South 9th Street and Elm Street around 7:22 p.m.

The police department said an earlier dispute led to Zachary Jamison, 32, firing at least four rounds from a vehicle into a small crowd of people just about 100 feet away.

When police arrived on scene they found a 42-year-old Jacksonville resident suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Baptist Nassau then flown to Jacksonville by air ambulance where he remains in serious condition.

Police did not release a motive, but said Jamison was known to witnesses at the scene of the shooting.

The police department said the Nassau County Sheriff's Office tracked Jamison down to his home on Old Nassauville Road where he was arrested and taken back to Fernandina Beach for questioning.