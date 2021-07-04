Man in life-threatening condition after being shot by his own brother in Arlington area

When police arrived, they discovered that multiple people had been outside arguing outside when shots were fired.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in custody for reportedly shooting his own brother in the Arlington area on Wednesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 1:59 am, officers responded to Tall Pine Lane West, near Jacksonville University. When they arrived they discovered that multiple people had been outside arguing outside when shots were fired.

An adult man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

JSO says it does have a suspect in custody and that there were multiple witnesses.

According to police, the suspect and victim are brothers.

